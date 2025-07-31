LPG Price Cut: Commercial Cylinders Get Cheaper By Rs 33.50, Effective August 1

New Delhi: Ensuring a big relief to businesses and commercial establishments, the oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, slashing the rate by Rs 33.50. The new prices will come into effect from August 1, bringing relief to those who rely on these cylinders for their operations.

According to the reports, the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 33.50. The change will have a positive impact on the bottom line of many businesses, particularly those that heavily rely on LPG for their daily operations. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1631.50, a notable decrease from the previous price.

No Change In Domestic Cylinder Prices

As per information, while commercial LPG cylinder prices have seen a reduction, there is no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders. The consistency in pricing will provide stability for households that depend on LPG for cooking and other domestic needs. The prices of domestic cylinders have remained unchanged since April 8 this year, when the last adjustment was made.

To put this price reduction into perspective, let's look at the previous prices of commercial LPG cylinders in different cities. In July, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1665 in Delhi, Rs 1769 in Kolkata, and Rs 1616.50 in Mumbai. The reduction of Rs 33.50 brings the price in Delhi down to Rs 1631.50, making it more affordable for businesses.