LPG Refill Gap Increased? Here’s What Govt Says

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday issued a clarification dismissing reports and social media claims suggesting changes in LPG refill booking timelines for different categories of consumers, calling them “misinformation”.

In an official statement, authorities said no revisions have been made to the existing refill booking intervals, contrary to claims that timelines had been altered to 45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single-bottle users and 35 days for double-bottle consumers.

“The existing refill booking timelines remain unchanged,” the government said, adding that the current norms continue to be 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of the type of connection.

The clarification comes amid a surge in online posts that triggered confusion among consumers and led to concerns over possible delays in LPG availability.

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Officials urged citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information and cautioned against unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills.

Reassuring the public, the government emphasised that there is adequate availability of LPG stocks across the country and there is “no cause for concern” regarding supply.

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