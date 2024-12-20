LS Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman Must Act Against Rahul Gandhi: NCW

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women said on Friday it has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to take action against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over BJP MP Phangnon Konyak complaint he "misbehaved" with her during a protest on the Parliament's premises.

In a statement, the NCW said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the alleged incident on on Thursday, and swift action should be taken to ensure such incidents are addressed and the dignity of women parliamentarians upheld.

Konyak, a tribal BJP MP from Nagaland, has alleged Gandhi came in her "close proximity" and shouted at her during a protest outside the Makar Dwar which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

"My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," she said in a communication to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar who said he would look into it.

The Congress has rejected the charges and Gandhi has said it was the ruling party MPs who "stopped, threatened and intimidated" him.

The Commission, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, on Friday expressed grave concern over the matter, emphasising that Parliament must exemplify respect and equality.

The statement said that in the letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NCW urged swift and decisive action to ensure such incidents are addressed and the dignity of women parliamentarians upheld.

The NCW described the incident as a "direct affront" to the dignity and rights of women parliamentarians.

It called for strong measures to ensure such conduct does not go unchecked.

The NCW did not share the content of the letter.