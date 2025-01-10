SN Subrahmanyan's Salary is 535x More Than Average Employee, L&T Chairman Earns...

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has been in the headlines ever since a video of him went viral where he spoke about a 90 hour-workweek and working Sundays. Amid severe backlash for his controversial remark, a report has surfaced that has revealed the L&T head's salary and how it is 535 times more than that of an average employee.

L&T Chairman's Salary is 535x More Than Average Employee

According to a report by a leading media network, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's salary for the year 2023-24 was 535 times more than the average salary of the L&T employees. Read about the salary of SN Subrahmanyan.

SN Subrahmanyan's Salary: A Complete Breakdown

According to the media report, SN Subrahmanyan's salary for the financial year 2023-24 was a whopping Rs 51 crore. On breaking it down, the L&T Chairman's base salary is Rs 3.6 crore, prerequisites worth Rs 1.67 crore, commission of Rs 35.28 crore and retirement benefits of Rs 10.5 crore.

SN Subrahmanyan's Statement That Caused a Controversy

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan, in a recent video circulating on Reddit, suggested that employees should work 90 hours a week and even on Sundays to boost productivity and stay competitive. The remarks have sparked widespread criticism on social media. In the video, Subrahmanyan said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays too.” He dismissed the idea of work-life balance with a controversial comment, saying, “How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working!”

To justify his stance, Subrahmanyan shared an anecdote about a conversation with a Chinese individual who credited China’s strong work ethic for its global competitiveness. “Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week,” he said, urging L&T employees to adopt a similar approach to stay ahead. This controversial remark by the L&T Chairman has received severe criticism from several people on the internet including prominent figures like Deepika Padukone, Harsh Goenka, Namita Thapar and Jwala Gutta.