Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani Appointed As India's Next Chief of Defence Staff; Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan to Head Navy

New Delhi: The Government of India has officially named Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). As per the order, Subramani he will simultaneously act as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs. His appointment becomes effective upon his assumption of duty and will continue until further notice.

Notably, he is slated to replace the current CDS, General Anil Chauhan, following the conclusion of Chauhan's term on May 30, 2026.

The government has also named Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Navy chief. Orders announcing both new appointments were issued on May 9 early morning. Swaminathan will take charge on May 31, succeeding Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Who is Lt Gen Subramani

Currently, Lt Gen Subramani holds the role of Military Adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat, having stepped into that position on September 1, 2025.

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His previous high-level assignments include serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (July 2024 - July 2025) and leading the Central Command as its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief from March 2023 through June 2024.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, he began his career with the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985. Additionally, he previously led the Central Army Command based in Lucknow.

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In addition to his foundational training, he attended the Joint Services Command Staff College in Bracknell, UK, and the National Defence College in New Delhi. His academic credentials include a Master of Arts from King’s College London and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University. Last September, the government extended the tenure of General Chauhan by eight months.

About Vice Adm Swaminathan

Vice Admiral Swaminathan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1987 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

His previous leadership roles include commanding the missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, and the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore. Most notably, he also served as the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.