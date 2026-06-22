Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire Kills 15: Police Seal Aliganj Building, 3 Arrested

Lucknow: Lucknow Police have sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area where a massive fire claimed at least 15 lives, and entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site.

A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, police have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

Police said that three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Shukla and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were taken to the police station after undergoing medical examination, officials said.

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Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace other accused persons involved in the case, police added.

Meanwhile, repair work on a damaged 440-volt power line in the area continued, which had disrupted electricity supply to around 150 households following the incident. The affected stretch falls under the Purania Power House jurisdiction.

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The fire broke out on Monday at a coaching centre located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the death of at least 15 students and injuries to several others. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute.