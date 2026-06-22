Lucknow Fire: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia, CM Yogi Cuts Short Aligarh Visit

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Lucknow coaching institute fire in the Aliganj area and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased with the injured to be given Rs 50,000.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the PMO said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the spot where the fire incident claimed lives of 14 people.

Addressing a gathering in Aligarh, CM Yogi said he was cutting short his Aligarh visit and returning to Lucknow immediately after receiving information about the fire incident.

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Addressing a gathering in Aligarh, the Chief Minister said, "I have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this tragic event requires me to return to Lucknow immediately."

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, CM Yogi said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their young ones."

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"I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished," he asserted, adding that he would undertake a separate visit to Aligarh at a later date.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"The incident of a fire breaking out in a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Along with that, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he said in a post on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the incident as "extremely heartbreaking" and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families.

"The news of the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow. I also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that 14 children died and four others were seriously injured.

Speaking on the same, King George's Medical University (KGMU) Spokesperson Dr KK Singh said, "13 people have been declared dead, and five others are injured and are out of danger. They are being provided treatment. Whoever arrives injured will receive treatment..."

Meanwhile, cats were rescued from the pet shop and clinic located in the same building where the fire broke out in Lucknow's Aliganj area, as rescue teams continued search and relief operations at the site.

The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute. According to an eyewitness, the blaze caused panic, leading one individual to jump from the building, resulting in serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.