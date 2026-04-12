Lucknow High Court Drama: Distraught Woman Climbs Roof With Child; Police Thwart Suicide Attempt After Hour-Long Standoff | VIDEO

Lucknow: A high-voltage drama unfolded at the Lucknow High Court after a distraught woman climbed onto the roof of the court with her child, threatening to jump, alleging a lack of justice. The woman, identified as Sheetal (changed name), had climbed the five-storey court's roof, visibly emotional, shouting that she had not received justice. The terrifying episode lasted for about an hour before a police personnel safely pulled her down.

As per information, the woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, alleged that she was gang raped, forced into religious conversion, and coerced into marriage. The emotionally charged scene occurred on April 10, when security personnel engaged her in a conversation before a police constable quickly pulled her to safety.

According to police sources, Sheetal's actions were triggered by allegations of gang rape, forced religious conversion, and coercion into marriage. She alleged that she was abducted on the pretext of marriage and subjected to repeated sexual assault by multiple men. The woman, who has since given birth to a child, alleged that the accused refused to take responsibility and is being shielded by influential people, including a village head.

Following the victim's allegations, the incident has taken a new turn, with Sheetal demanding that an FIR be registered based on her complaint and the accused be arrested immediately. She has called for strict action against all those involved and demanded their immediate arrest.

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As per reports, Sheetal's ordeal began with a love marriage to Mohammad Sabir around two years ago. The marriage, which took place without family consent, soon turned sour, with fights and abuse becoming commonplace. Amidst continuous fights and domestic abuse, Sheetal reportedly filed for divorce, but the process was fraught with delays and disagreements. She claimed that her husband did not attend mediation sessions, leading to increased distress.

Further, the situation escalated when Sheetal's child was allegedly threatened and dangled in the air, prompting her to climb onto the roof in protest. The lawyers present at the spot intervened, preventing harm to the child, while security officials made efforts to bring Sheetal and her child to safety.

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Meanwhile, CRPF security officer RK Tiwari praised the team's swift action, stating, "The team, acting with prudence, first engaged the woman in conversation and, seeing the right opportunity, safely brought her down." The rescue operation, which lasted about an hour, ended with Sheetal and her child safely rescued.