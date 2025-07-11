Lucknow Man Shoots Himself After Failing To Buy Insulin For Diabetic Daughter, Livestreams On Facebook

Lucknow: A tragic incident from Lucknow has surfaced, where a debt-ridden real estate businessman shot himself dead after reportedly failing to afford insulin for his diabetic daughter.

The incident came to light after the man live-streamed a video on Facebook, detailing his dire financial condition and inability to manage expenses for his daughter’s medication. Moments later, he took his own life.

By the time the family alerted the police and reached the location, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests the man had been under massive debt, reportedly running into crores, which had caused him severe emotional and financial stress over the years.

Authorities believe the pressure eventually became unbearable, leading him to take the extreme step.

The incident took place in Lucknow’s Didi Pulia area and the man has been identified as Shehbaz, a resident of Vikas Nagar.

During a Facebook livestream, Shehbaz spoke about his challenging financial situation, citing a loss of approximately Rs 15 crore. He allegedly mentioned one of his business partners of causing him severe mental distress, making the pressure unbearable.

Shehbaz sought help from businessmen, politicians and celebrities

Shehbaz revealed that he had been struggling with depression for the past two and a half years following poor financial decisions and a lack of support from his partners.

He stated that the burden had become too much for him, and after streaming live for nearly 15 minutes, he shot himself dead using a 12-bore gun.

In the video, Shehbaz appealed to politicians, businessmen, film personalities, and others for financial assistance ranging between Rs 25–30 crore, while crying that he couldn't even afford to support daughter's diabetes treatment.