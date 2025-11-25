Lucknow On High Alert After Anonymous Letter Threatens To Bomb Schools And Other Public Buildings

Lucknow: Lucknow was thrust into a state of high alert on Monday after an anonymous letter warned that a series of bomb attacks could be carried out across the capital city of Uttar Pradesh within the next 24 hours. The four‑line message, which arrived at a local police station early Monday morning, threatened to blow up schools, public buildings, and a number of other structures.

According to reports, no names or specific organisations were mentioned in the note, leaving the investigating agencies with little information about the sender’s identity or motive. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and an investigation has been initiated.

As per police sources, after receiving the information, multiple police teams, the fire department team, and bomb squad teams were called to the various sites, and search operations were initiated.

Senior police officials confirmed that the threat was taken extremely seriously. “As soon as the letter was received, we mobilised our teams and alerted all relevant agencies,” said a senior officer.

The police officials further added, “We are treating this as a credible threat and are working around the clock to safeguard the public.” The police have launched a full investigation, examining the handwriting, the paper and any possible forensic clues that might lead to the accused.

The schools in the areas were placed under extra security, with police patrols stationed at entrances and staff conducting additional bag checks. The police have also urged business centres to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. A spokesperson for the Lucknow district administration said that emergency response teams were on standby.

