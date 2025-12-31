Lucknow Police Registers FIR Against Former MP Dhananjay Singh, Others In Land Grab Cases

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police have registered an FIR against former MP Dhananjay Singh and around 10 others in a land encroachment case. According to reports, along with Dhananjay Singh, husband of the block chief, Vinay Singh has also been named in the FIR. Shockingly, the case has also exposed alleged high-handedness by a police official, identified as Inspector Upendra Singh, who has been placed on the line by the Police Commissioner for allegedly ignoring the Minister's directive to take action.

Following the confrontation, the local residents claimed that they were threatened and intimidated by Vinay Singh and his associates. Meanwhile, following the police action, the alleged encroachment attempt has also raised questions about the influence of powerful people in the area.

As per information, the police commissioner has handed over the investigation to ACP Gosaiganj, and DCP South Nipun Agarwal has assured that action will be taken against those found guilty.

According to reports, Vinay Singh, who is the husband of Block Chief Mandvi Singh, allegedly attempted to encroach on a 20-foot-wide road in Swastika Society, which has been used as the colony's main route for 20 years. On December 29, Vinay Singh, accompanied by his official gunman Vipul Yadav, personal rifleman Saurabh Singh, and 10 armed men, began blocking the road by erecting a brick wall.

As the residents witnessed a wall being built blocking the road, they confronted Vinay Singh and his associates and began protesting at the site. It is being claimed that the residents who protested were allegedly threatened with death.

The complainant in the case, Kaushal Tiwari alleged that Vinay Singh, claiming to be a relative of former MP Dhananjay Singh, threatened them by having them talk to the former parliamentarian on their mobile phones. A video of the incident has gone viral, and residents allege that the police initially resisted taking action under pressure.

Action Against Police Officer

Reportedly, Inspector Upendra Singh, the local Station House Officer (SHO), who allegedly assisted in the encroachment, has been placed on the line by the police commissioner. As per reports, the minister in charge had called to take action in the matter, but the police officer ignored his request and filed a case against the plaintiff unilaterally.

The investigation has been assigned to ACP Gosaiganj, and the role of the local outpost in-charge is being investigated. If found complicit, action will be taken against him.

Notably, the Swastika Society has been in the spotlight due to the cough syrup case, and Alok Singh, a dismissed STF constable, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the smuggling of intoxicating cough syrup. Dhananjay Singh's mansion is located opposite Alok Singh's house, and the map of Alok Singh's house.