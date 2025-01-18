Lucknow Shocker: Woman Found Dead, Live-In Partner Accused of Murder

Lucknow: The body of a 30-year-old woman was found on the roadside in the PGI area of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. The deceased's brother has alleged that she was murdered by her live-in partner. The postmortem report has been conducted and an investigation is underway.

Lucknow Shocker: Woman Found Dead on the Road

In a shocking incident, body of a 30-year-old woman was round on the road in the PGI area of Lucknow on Friday; the deceased was a property dealer and was allegedly in a live-in relationship. According to a leading daily, the woman was found lying on the road, in an injured and unconscious state.

The local residents alerted the police who took the woman to the nearby Apex Trauma Centre in Vrindavan Yojana; here she was declared dead by the doctors.

Brother of Deceased Accuses Her Live-In Partner of Murder

The members of the woman's housing society identified her and her brother later filed a complaint at the SGPGI Police Station against Girija Shankar, her live-in partner. The deceased's brother has accused her live-in partner of murder.

According to Pankaj Singh, Additional DCP, East Zone, the woman's postmortem was conducted and according to that, there were multiple injuries on her body and those resulted in her death. Further investigation on whether the injuries were accidental or she was murdered, is underway.