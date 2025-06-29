Ludhiana Audi Hit-and-Run: Police Seize Car, Manhunt For Accused Underway

Updated 29 June 2025 at 19:14 IST
Ludhiana Audi Accident: Police have seized the Chandigarh-registered Audi involved in the fatal crash that killed one and injured three others in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Authorities claim that an arrest is expected soon in this case. The Audi car, which was involved in the early morning crash on Sunday, has been recovered by police.
Documents and personal items found inside the vehicle are being used to trace the identity of the driver.
According to local eyewitnesses, the driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. A picture of the driver involved in the accident has also surfaced.
In the image, the driver can be seen completely lost, having no control over himself.
The CCTV footage from the scene shows the Audi speeding down Bhamian Road before violently crashing into a street food vendor, Prem Shah, who was pulling his food cart.
The Audi also rammed into a scooter and a Royal Enfield motorcycle rider.
The food cart puller died on the spot, while others who were seriously injured were taken to a nearby hospital.
Locals initially managed to stop the car, but the driver escaped before police could arrive.
The driver and a companion, both suspected to be intoxicated, are currently on the run, but police say they are close to making an arrest.
Published 29 June 2025 at 19:14 IST