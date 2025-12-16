Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Owners Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Face Indian Law Today

New Delhi: The Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, accused in the Goa nightclub fire incident that have led to the death of 25 individuals, have boarded their flight to India from Thailand.

The brother, who are the owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub that was engulfed in flames earlier this month, had fled to Phuket in Thailand from Delhi, while firefights were battling the flames as the Arpora club.

