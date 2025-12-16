Updated 16 December 2025 at 09:37 IST
Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Owners Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Face Indian Law Today
The Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, accused in the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub fire incident that have led to the death of 25 individuals, have boarded their flight to India from Thailand.
New Delhi: The Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, accused in the Goa nightclub fire incident that have led to the death of 25 individuals, have boarded their flight to India from Thailand.
The brother, who are the owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub that was engulfed in flames earlier this month, had fled to Phuket in Thailand from Delhi, while firefights were battling the flames as the Arpora club.
According to reports, the siblings will be landing in the national capital on Monday afternoon after being deported from Thailand. They were detained by the Thai police after their Indian passports were suspended by the Centre, which enabled their return to the country.
