  • 'Made an Attempt to Ridicule Our Country': BJP MP Moves Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

Published 15:54 IST, February 4th 2025

'Made an Attempt to Ridicule Our Country': BJP MP Moves Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

The BJP MP says that the LoP in his speech "not only shamelessly distorted historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi | Image: Sansad TV

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to initiate Privilege Proceedings against LoP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP MP, in his letter, says that the LoP in his speech "not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic."

Updated 15:54 IST, February 4th 2025