'Made in India' Ranks 12th in Global Trust Survey, Trailing Established Manufacturing Powerhouses

New Delhi: A fresh global consumer survey has placed the “Made in India” label at the 12th position for trust and perceived quality, with 27% of respondents worldwide saying the label positively influences their purchasing decisions.

Conducted by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM), the study polled approximately 20,000 consumers across 10 countries earlier in 2025–2026. It highlights how deeply entrenched perceptions of country-of-origin still shape buying behavior in an era of global supply chains.

Germany topped the list with a strong 66% trust score, followed closely by Switzerland (64%) and Japan (63%). European nations continued to dominate the upper half: France, Italy, and the United Kingdom tied at 57%, while the United States and the broader European Union each scored 55%.

Lower down the ranking were Taiwan (33%), China (31%), Mexico (28%), and India at 27%. The results suggest that while India has emerged as a major manufacturing and export player -- with initiatives like “Make in India” boosting sectors from electronics and pharmaceuticals to automobiles and defence -- global consumers still associate its products more with affordability and reliability.

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Perception vs Progress

Experts note that the gap reflects historical stereotypes more than current realities. India has significantly upgraded its manufacturing capabilities, improved quality standards, and expanded its footprint in global value chains. Sectors like generic medicines, auto components, smartphones, and renewable energy equipment have gained international recognition for both cost-effectiveness and growing technological sophistication.

The survey also found that respondents in emerging economies, including India itself, tend to view foreign “Made in” labels more favorably than consumers in developed markets.

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Opportunities Ahead

India’s manufacturing momentum remains strong. Government policies aimed at attracting foreign investment, developing industrial corridors, and promoting exports continue to bear fruit. Recent gains in handicrafts, electronics assembly, and pharmaceutical exports underscore the potential for Indian-made goods to climb the perception ladder.

Analysts suggest that targeted campaigns highlighting Indian innovation -- such as world-class vaccine development, space technology, or high-quality engineering exports -- could help shift global perceptions over time.