‘Made in Pakistan’ Fan Donated From Saudi Arabia Found At Kushinagar Madrasa, Locals Demand Investigation

Kushinagar: In Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, a regular fan repair job has shocked everyone in the district after a ceiling fan bearing the words ‘Made in Pakistan’ was discovered at a local madrasa. The fan, marked ‘AL-AHMAD’ and ‘Pakistan’, came to light when the cleric of Madrasa Qadriya Hakikatul Uloom took it to a repair shop within the Vishunpura police station area.

According to reports, after the photographs of the purported ‘Made in Pakistan’ fan began circulating on social media, it raised questions about how the item had reached the institution. The local residents have demanded that the administration examine the matter and establish the facts. The locals have termed the incident shocking and unusual, given current cross-border sensitivities.

As the controversy surged, the madrasa stated that the fan was donated in 2023 by a local man whose son had sent it from Saudi Arabia several years earlier. According to the donor, the fan had been stored unused before being handed over. It was only when the fan was sent for servicing alongside another fan and a motor that the Pakistani origin was noticed, setting off the current discussion.

How The Fan Reached The Madrasa

Reports suggested that Shamsuddin, who donated the fan, explained that his son had couriered it from Saudi Arabia some years ago. It remained in storage until 2023, when he decided to give it to Madrasa Qadriya Hakikatul Uloom. “I had kept it for a while and then donated it to the madrasa,” he said.

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On the other hand, the Madrasa officials stated that the fan had not been installed before and was sent for repair only recently. During the servicing, the mechanic pointed out the ‘Made in Pakistan’ inscription, which then became the focus of local attention.

The repair mechanic confirmed that the cleric had brought two fans and a motor for work, and that one of the fans carried the Pakistani marking. The revelation has caused unrest in the locality, with local right-wing leaders expressing anger over the discovery.

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The photographs of the fan were soon shared online, drawing massive attention. The locals have urged the district administration to carry out a formal inquiry to clarify how the fan entered the madrasa and whether any regulations were breached.