New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS Delhi, a source told PTI. According to the source, Madhavi Raje Scindia, Rajmata of the royal family of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, passed away at around 9:28 am. She was on ventilator during her last few days.

The individual familiar with the matter added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Union Minister's mother was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months. She suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the son of Madhavi Raje Scindia and Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia II, Congressman and Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

Prominent personalities paid their last respects to Madhavi Raje Scindia in New Delhi today. Her last rites will be held in Gwalior, as per reports.