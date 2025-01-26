Madhya Pradesh: 5 Killed, Three Injured in Two Accidents in Harda | Image: Representational

Indore: Five persons were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Harda districts, police said on Sunday.

Both the accidents took place late Saturday night, they said.

In Dhar, two children and a man were killed and two other persons injured when their car and a truck collided on Dharampuri-Manawar Road, 60 km from the district headquarters, Dharampuri police station in-charge Santosh Yadav said.

The deceased have been identified as Ali (5), Falak (12) and Waseem (24), he said.

Two others were injured and undergoing treatment at Dharampuri's government hospital, he said.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway into the incident, Yadav said.

In Harda district, two men were killed and another person was injured when a truck hit their motorbike at Aamakatara village on Harda-Indore Road under Timarni police station limits, a police official said.

The police have detained the truck driver and registered a case, he said.