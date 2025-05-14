Madhya Pradesh HC Directs FIR Against BJP Minister Vijay Shah Over Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

At an event on Tuesday, BJP leader Vijay Shah made a controversial remark in an attempt to support India’s Operation Sindoor. | Image: X

New Delhi: State Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kunwar Vijay Shah’s controversial remark on Col. Sofiya Qureshi has landed him in trouble. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and has directed to register an FIR against him.

What Did BJP Leader Vijay Shah Say?

At an event on Tuesday, BJP leader Vijay Shah made a controversial remark in an attempt to support India’s Operation Sindoor. “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent their sister to bash them,” the leader said.

Reportedly, this was a reference to Col. Sofiya Qureshi, who, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, has been briefing the media since the beginning of the conflict.

Video: Vijay Shah’s Controversial Remarks

BJP Leader Apologises After Backlash

In the aftermath of his statement, he was immediately dragged into a political wildfire by the opposition, following which he apologised, saying, "...she is like my sister. I salute her for her service to the nation. Still, if my words have hurt a community, then I am ready to apologise ten times.”

Now, the MP High Court too has taken note of his statements and has taken Suo Moto Cognizance of the matter directing the administration to register an FIR against him.

