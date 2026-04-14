Madhya Pradesh Horror: 795 Dog Reproductive Organs Found in Sterilisation Scam

A disturbing case has come to light from Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, where officials found hundreds of preserved dog reproductive organs inside a rented room, leaving authorities and locals both shocked and uneasy.

The Mandla Municipal Council set a tender price of ₹679 per dog sterilization treatment. Maa Ambe Enterprises, a private NGO based in Jabalpur, was granted the contract in December of last year.

However, officials claim that despite repeated orders, the organization did not commence any work in the city. On April 2, the contract was dissolved owing to non-performance, and the earnest money deposit (EMD) has been confiscated.

The incident was brought to light after animal activist Nisha Singh expressed concerns about suspicious activity in a room hired by the NGO. Following her allegation, a joint team of municipal officials, police officers, a tehsildar, and veterinary physicians conducted a raid.

Advertisement

During the search, officials discovered two containers containing animal organs preserved in formalin. Inside, they discovered 795 reproductive organs, 518 from male canines and 277 from female dogs.

Allegations of fraud under scrutiny

The complainant claims that these organs may not be associated with any actual sterilization work in Mandla. Instead, they could have been obtained from elsewhere and stored in order to create fraudulent bills by fraudulently displaying completed processes.

Advertisement

On April 10, municipal officer Gajanan Naphde verified that no sterilization work had been carried out under the contract, despite several notices being given to the agency.

Police have began recording statements and investigating all conceivable angles. The investigation's findings will determine whether or not further legal action is taken.