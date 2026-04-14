Madhya Pradesh Horror: 795 Dog Reproductive Organs Found in Sterilisation Scam
A shocking case in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla reveals hundreds of preserved dog organs recovered from a rented room, raising serious concerns over an alleged sterilisation fraud.
- India News
- 2 min read
A disturbing case has come to light from Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, where officials found hundreds of preserved dog reproductive organs inside a rented room, leaving authorities and locals both shocked and uneasy.
The Mandla Municipal Council set a tender price of ₹679 per dog sterilization treatment. Maa Ambe Enterprises, a private NGO based in Jabalpur, was granted the contract in December of last year.
However, officials claim that despite repeated orders, the organization did not commence any work in the city. On April 2, the contract was dissolved owing to non-performance, and the earnest money deposit (EMD) has been confiscated.
The incident was brought to light after animal activist Nisha Singh expressed concerns about suspicious activity in a room hired by the NGO. Following her allegation, a joint team of municipal officials, police officers, a tehsildar, and veterinary physicians conducted a raid.
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During the search, officials discovered two containers containing animal organs preserved in formalin. Inside, they discovered 795 reproductive organs, 518 from male canines and 277 from female dogs.
Allegations of fraud under scrutiny
The complainant claims that these organs may not be associated with any actual sterilization work in Mandla. Instead, they could have been obtained from elsewhere and stored in order to create fraudulent bills by fraudulently displaying completed processes.
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On April 10, municipal officer Gajanan Naphde verified that no sterilization work had been carried out under the contract, despite several notices being given to the agency.
Police have began recording statements and investigating all conceivable angles. The investigation's findings will determine whether or not further legal action is taken.
The case echoes an alarming pattern seen last year in Pune, where the lack of regulation in India’s animal welfare sector was highlighted. In 2024, a bogus sanctuary in Delhi utilized the name of People for Animals, an organization led by Maneka Gandhi, exposing how flaws in oversight may be exploited for profit.
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