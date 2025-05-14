Madhya Pradesh Minister Apologises For Derogatory Remark On Col Sofiya Qureshi, FIR Registered

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has tendered an apology for making an objectionable remark against female Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The BJP minister expressed regret, stating, "I am not only ashamed and saddened by my recent statement, which has hurt the sentiments of every community, but I also apologise from the bottom of my heart." Shah's apology came up after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered registration of an FIR against the minister for his remark.

According to reports, an FIR has been lodged by the police on the order of the high court and further legal action has been initiated against the minister.

The controversy began when Vijay Shah made a statement that sparked widespread outrage. Following the backlash, the BJP summoned him, and he was forced to clarify his position. Shah added, "Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is more than a real sister for me, who took revenge from them. I neither had the will nor the desire (to hurt someone). If anyone felt bad about what I said, I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

High Court Takes Suo-Motu Action

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo-motu action against Minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remark. The Court directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to lodge an immediate FIR against the minister by Wednesday evening. The Court also warned that if the FIR is not registered by the deadline, it may contemplate proceeding against the DGP for contempt of the order.

Court's Strong Observation

The Court observed that the statement made by Minister Vijay Shah "prima facie has the propensity to cause disharmony and feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between the members of the Muslim faith and other persons who do not belong to the same religion." Based on this observation, the Court directed the DGP to register an FIR against Shah for offences under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the B.N.S.