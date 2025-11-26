Madhya Pradesh: Out To Play, 6-Year-Old Lured With Chocolate, Raped; Massive Protest Erupts Demanding Immediate Arrest Of Accused

Raisen: A spine-chilling incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen earlier this week where a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped while she was playing outside her home. The accused, identified as Salman Khan (alias Nazar) committed the heinous crime after luring the infant with chocolate and taking her to the forest area. Villagers, while searching for the child, found her crying in the forest where she was found laced in blood following which she was shifted to the Obaidullaganj Hospital for treatment, where authorities confirmed that the infant was brutally raped. The infant was later referred to Bhopal AIIMS for better medical treatment, but shockingly, the child was taken in a private vehicle as no ambulance was available for an hour.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old accused Salman fled from the scene and the cops have launched a manhunt to grab the accused at the earliest and a case has been lodged in the regard.

Protestors Demand Action

Widespread public outrage followed after the accused was untraceable for hours after committing the grave crime. A blockade was also organised at the National Highway 46 in Gauharganj and Obaidullaganj, which choked the traffic for nearly four hours and stranded thousands of commuters. A 14-km-long traffic jam stretched from Mandideep towards Bhopal from 12 noon to 3 pm, while a 7-km stretch remained blocked towards Obaidullaganj. As protestors refused to move, vehicles, including school buses, trucks, and ambulances, were stuck on the highway.

File picture of accused Salman. Credits: Republic

Despite the reward on the absconding rape accused being increased to Rs 30,000, he continues to be at large, with around 20 teams comprising 300 police personnel working on the case. Following the outrage, Union minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also paid a visit to the victim at the hospital and assured the family of justice. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took cognisance of the incident and assured full justice .

Protests To Continue

According to officials, the accused Salman had been working in the village as a labourer and fled immediately after he raped the minor. The rape victim is currently recuperating at the hospital and her condition is reported to be stable. Amid the uproar, Congress State President Jitu Patwari is also set to meet the victim's family at Bhopal today. Meanwhile, the cops are leaving no stones unturned to nab the accused at the earliest as he is still at large. Following the incident, protests and sit-ins are continuing demanding the arrest of the accused.