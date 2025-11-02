Madhya Pradesh: Portion of Descending Part of 70-year-old Shastri Bridge Caves in, Repair Work Underway

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A portion of the descending part of the 70-year-old Shastri Bridge, which connects the eastern and western parts of Indore, caved in on Sunday afternoon, prompting the municipal corporation to initiate urgent repair work at the site. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

The collapse created a deep cavity, approximately 10 feet wide, raising safety concerns among commuters.

Upon receiving information, the municipal corporation's emergency team rushed to the spot and initiated immediate repair work to prevent further damage.

Municipal Corporation worker Narendra Solanki from the Stadium Zone, who was present at the site, said, "A pit had formed here, and we came to fill it up and start the repair work."

Earlier, atleast two people lost their lives after a crane overturned on a pickup van at the construction site of a railway bridge in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. Dhar ASP Parul Belapurkar said that the contractor's role would be investigated.

The deceased have been identified as Abhay Kumar, resident of Sehore, and Parmar, resident of Sagore.

ASP Parul Belapurkar said, "During the construction of a railway overbridge on Kuti Road in the Sagore district, a tragic accident occurred where a pickup truck was crushed under a crane, resulting in the death of two individuals inside the truck. The deceased have been identified and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are investigating those involved in the construction of the overbridge. One of the deceased, Abhay Kumar, is from Sehore, and the other, Parmar, is from Sagore."

She further said that there were no diversions, vehicles were passing, and at the same time, the pickup van was crossing.

In the aftermath of the incident, the relatives blocked the roads and staged a protest.