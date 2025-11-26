Madhya Pradesh Rape Incident: Accused Involved In Raping 6-Year-Old Traced After Days; Again Flees Spot

Raisen: In a major development in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen's rape case involving a six-year-old minor, the accused Salman Khan (alias Nazar), who was at large after committing the heinous crime, was spotted at a cigarette shop. As per the CCTV footage, the 23-year-old accused was seen purchasing cigarettes fearlessly from a shop when the locals recognised him and tried to nab him but all in vain as he managed to flee into the jungle.

Earlier, the accused was untraceable for days and the cops already launched a manhunt to nab him at the earliest. The reward on the absconding rape accused being was also increased to Rs 30,000 as he continued to be at large, with around 20 teams comprising 300 police personnel working on the case.

What Was The Case

The search operation for the accused Khan followed after the he brutally raped a 6-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen. Reportedly, the minor was out to play and the accused, luring her by chocolate, took her into the forest and raped her. The victim, laced in blood and howling for help, was spotted by the villagers and was rushed to the hospital for further treatment. The accused who evaded the crime spot is still at large prompting widespread public outrage and highway blockade. Earlier this week, a blockade was also organised at the National Highway 46 in Gauharganj and Obaidullaganj, which choked the traffic for nearly four hours and stranded thousands of commuters.

Following the uproar, ministers including Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the victims of the family and assured full support.

Uproar Over The Rape

According to officials, the accused Salman had been working in the village as a labourer and fled immediately after he raped the minor. The rape victim is currently recuperating at the AIIMS Bhopal and her condition is reported to be stable. Amid the uproar, Congress State President Jitu Patwari is also set to meet the victim's family at Bhopal today. Meanwhile, the cops are leaving no stones unturned to nab the accused at the earliest as he is still at large. Following the incident, protests and sit-ins are continuing demanding the arrest of the accused.

