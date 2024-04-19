Madhya Pradesh Crime News: The accused is said to be a woman's neighbour, who allegedly targeted the woman for her property, registered under her mother's name. | Image:pexels

Bhopal: In a deeply disturbing incident, a man mercilessly thrashed a woman and tortured her after tying her up in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. Police said that the duo were in a relationship.

The accused is said to be a woman's neighbour, who allegedly targeted the woman for her property, registered under her mother's name. When she refused to transfer it, he assaulted her, using chilli powder to incapacitate her and sealing her mouth shut with adhesive.

After the brutal attack, the victim was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, where she remains under observation. Her condition is reported to be serious, stemming from the inhumane treatment inflicted upon her.

The woman's father had died following which the ancestral home was registered in her mother's name.

On the basis of the victim's statement, the police arrested the accused and initiated their investigations.

In her statement, the victim said that her neighbour, the accused, coveted her ancestral property and demanded its registration be transferred to his name. When she refused, she had to face the violence.

The police have also recovered illegal liquor during the search at the accused's residence.

