  Madhya Pradesh Teacher Offers Alcohol to Minor Students in Viral Video, Faces Suspension

Updated April 19th 2025, 11:44 IST

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Offers Alcohol to Minor Students in Viral Video, Faces Suspension

In the viral video, the teacher is seen sitting with school children in a room and pouring alcoholic drinks into cups for them.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Bhopal: A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh ’s Katni district has been suspended after a shocking video showed him offering alcohol to minor students.

The teacher, identified as Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, was posted at a primary school in Khirhani village under Barwara block. In the viral video, Singh is seen sitting with school children in a room and pouring alcoholic drinks into cups for them. He is also heard telling the students to “mix water” before drinking.

MP School Teacher Suspended for Giving Alcohol to Students

The video quickly spread across social media and was soon brought to the attention of block officials. Once Singh was identified, authorities took swift action.

On the instructions of the District Collector, the District Education Officer (DEO) OP Singh suspended the teacher. A senior official said Singh was suspended under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules for serious misconduct.

The charges against him include promoting alcohol consumption among children and behaving in a manner that damages the image of the teaching profession. Officials stated that further inquiry will follow as per departmental rules.

Published April 19th 2025, 11:05 IST

