Madhya Pradesh Violence: Road Dispute Sparks Clashes, 11 Buses Vandalised in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Tension flared in Tarana town of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Thursday evening after a minor dispute over yielding the road escalated into violent clashes involving two communities. At least eleven buses were vandalized, multiple individuals were injured, and the local market was temporarily closed as a result of the unrest.

The incident started when a Bajrang Dal member and a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) pracharak and his friend argued with members of the minority group, according to police and local sources. The two were allegedly beaten with rods when the argument descended into violence. One of them had a head injury and instantly passed out. Afterwards, both were admitted to a hospital for medical care.

Reports of the assault spread quickly in the area, sparking anger among members of Hindu organisations and local residents.

Protests, Vandalism and Traffic Disruption

As tensions rose, large groups of people gathered and bombarded the Tarana police station, demanding immediate arrests and strict action against those accountable for the attack. The protest led to traffic disruptions and forced shopkeepers to close their shops as a precaution, bringing business activity in parts of the town to a halt.

Eleven buses that were parked in various Tarana locales were damaged by miscreants during the disturbance. Transport operators suffered losses as a result of broken windows and damaged body panels. According to police, the vandalism seemed to be opportunistic and retaliatory, taking advantage of the stressful circumstances.

Additionally, there were reports of stones being thrown at homes in certain places. Some people were seen carrying sticks and weapons and shouting slogans, provoking more fear among residents. There were additional reports of arson incidents.

Police Action and Security Measures

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after conflict broke out. Additional forces were called in from nearby police stations to enhance local security. To stop more incidents, foot patrols were strengthened and barricades were erected in high-risk areas.

In order to reassure locals and bring things back to normal, police also held flag marches in the impacted areas. Authorities have promised to take severe action after filing a formal complaint against the perpetrators.

Preliminary inquiry, according to a senior police official, indicates that the violence started with a local argument and escalated after the initial assault. "We are identifying the perpetrators of the violence and vandalism and confirming the chronology of events.

Situation Under Control, Security Remains Tight

No more occurrences were recorded overnight, according to officials, and the situation was brought under control late at night. To stop any more flare-ups, security is still tight, with a large police presence and ongoing surveillance.

Residents were urged by district authorities to maintain composure and refrain from spreading rumors. "Anyone found guilty of disturbing the peace will face severe consequences." "People ought to assist the administration," an official stated.