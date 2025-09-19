Madras HC Receives Bomb Threat Email, Probe On



Last week, two major temples in Kerala had received bomb threats via email, prompting the deployment of police personnel and bomb squads to carry out detailed security checks. According to officials, the threat lacked specificity.

In a similar series of incidents, the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi also received a bomb threat via email, ANI reported, citing Delhi Police sources. However, after a thorough investigation, the police found nothing suspicious and declared the email a hoax.

Bomb threats were also issued to the Delhi High Court and, later, the Bombay High Court. Search operations were carried out at both locations, but the threats were also confirmed to be hoaxes.

Regarding the incident at the Taj Palace, a spokesperson told ANI, “After a thorough security check, the government authorities have stated that the incident was a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us, and we continue to remain vigilant.”

Meanwhile, a bomb threat was also reported at Max Hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, prompting another security response. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed the incident and stated that a search operation was underway, with Delhi Police and specialised Bomb Disposal Squad units deployed at the site.