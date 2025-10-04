Madras High Court Constitutes SIT to Probe Karur Stampede During Vijay’s Rally, Condemns TVK for Not Taking 'Accountability' | Image: X

New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the stampede incident that took place during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur district claiming the lives of 41 people, and injuring several others.

The SIT will be led by Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police, North Zone. Other members include Vimala, Superintendent of Police, Namakkal, and Shyamaladevi, Superintendent of Police, CSCID.

The court has granted Asra Garg full authority to select additional members as deemed necessary for the investigation.

The State Government has been directed to extend complete cooperation, while the Karur police have been instructed to hand over all related documents to the SIT immediately.

Court Stresses State’s Duty to Act Suo Motu

Even in the absence of a formal complaint from the aggrieved parties, the court highlighted that it is the duty of the State to register a suo motu FIR and ensure that the accused face trial in accordance with law.

Earlier today, Madras High Court Justice N Senthilvkumar also dismissed the anticipatory bail filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar seeking bail in the Karur stampede case.

The Court has also prohibited political rallies, roadshows and similar public events along state and national highways in the state until Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are formulated.

No accountability from TVK, Vijay fled the scene: Judge

The bench strongly condemned the conduct of Vijay, the organisers of the event and the members of the political party for fleeing from the scene of the accident immediately after the mishap.

The court also highlighted that there has been no statement, no expression of responsibility from the political party regarding the incident, not even in their official social media handles, reflecting their disregard for human life and public accountability.

The court also made a mention of the deep condolences expressed by several leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the bereaved families and the injured.

What led to the Karur stampede?

The rally, held under the banner of Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), descended into chaos due to overcrowding, heat and logistical lapses. That led to the catastrophe.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five girls and five boys. Most victims hail from the Karur district; the others are from Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Salem districts.