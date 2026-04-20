Madras High Court Issues Notice to TVK Chief Vijay Over Rs.100 Crores Discrepancy in Affidavit
The court’s action comes just as the state prepares for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, creating a major hurdle for the TVK leader.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chennai: The Madras High Court has issued a formal notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay following allegations of a significant financial discrepancy in his election affidavits. The court’s action comes just as the state prepares for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, creating a major hurdle for the TVK leader.
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