Madras High Court Orders Tamil Nadu Govt to Act on Stray Animal Menace

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a strong directive to the Tamil Nadu government to take urgent and effective action against the growing threat of stray cattle and dogs, which have been causing accidents and fatalities across the state.

Madras High Court’s Directive

The order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by activist KK Ramesh of Madurai. A division bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and Arulmurugan also directed the Chief Secretary to issue circulars to all district officials and local municipal bodies.

The court directs immediate measures to protect vulnerable citizens, especially children and the elderly, from stray animal attacks and road accidents.

Alarming Statistics

In 2019 alone, over 57,000 accidents and 10,500 deaths were linked to stray cattle in Tamil Nadu. Stray dogs are responsible for 96% of rabies cases in India, with Tamil Nadu contributing significantly to the national toll.

Madras High Court Recommendations

Court recommended to implement Animal Birth Control (Dogs) rules, lunch of vaccination and sterilization drives.

Order further directs to remove stray animals from public spaces, especially near schools, hospitals, and highways.