Madurai Night Of Violence: Petrol, Kerosene Bombs Hurled, 2 Youths Injured In Hacking

Madurai: Madurai witnessed a spate of violent incidents on Sunday night, as petrol and kerosene bombs were hurled at two locations in the city, and two youths were injured in a separate hacking attack.

According to senior police officials, between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm, three unidentified assailants travelling on two-wheelers hurled a petrol bomb near the Subramaniapuram market area and a kerosene bomb near Mahalakshmi Nagar in the Solai Alagupuram locality.

In another incident reported near Jaihindpuram, an unidentified gang attacked and hacked two youngsters before fleeing the scene. The injured victims were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. All three incidents occurred within the jurisdiction of the Jaihindpuram police station.

Following the incidents, Jaihindpuram police personnel and senior officers rushed to the spots and launched an investigation. Police are probing the cases from multiple angles, including the possibility that the attacks were acts of retaliation for the Perambalur petrol bomb incident.

In the Perambalur case, two policemen sustained injuries on Saturday (January 24) when assailants hurled country-made bombs at a police escort team transporting a ganja case accused, Vella Kali of Madurai--a history-sheeter from Dindigul--to Chennai.

Earlier on Saturday, Several unidentified criminals attacked a police team with the intention of killing a gangster in Perambalur. They hurled country-made bombs at the police personnel, seriously injuring three of them, Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) Balakrishnan said.

The police team was attacked when the convoy stopped at a roadside hotel near Iraiyur village. The injured officers were rushed to Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.

Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) Balakrishnan visited the injured police officers in the hospital. The IGP stated that the country's bomb attack was a deliberate attempt to kill the criminal who was being escorted by the armed police team.

He said that despite the sudden attack, the police officers acted with courage and presence of mind. During the incident, a sub-inspector fired warning shots at the attackers who had arrived in two vehicles. Hearing the gunshots, the criminals fled the scene.