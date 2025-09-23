Republic World
Updated 23 September 2025 at 15:47 IST

Madurai Ragging Shocker: Teenage Student Stripped, Brutally Beaten in Institute Hostel

According to reports, the accused stripped the victim naked and attacked his private parts. The assault was filmed by another student.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Madurai: A disturbing video of ragging has surfaced from Usilampatti in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, showing a 14-year-old ITI (Industrial Training Institute) student from a government institute being stripped, sexually assaulted, and abused by fellow students.

The incident occurred at the hostel of the institute in Chekkanoorani, where both the victim and the accused were residing.

The victim's parents have filed a case under the Prevention of Ragging Act against three accused students, all of whom are minors.

An investigation is underway to uncover further details related to the incident.

The incident took place on September 18, and the video was shared online on September 23.

The video has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage.

Following the incident, the hostel warden was suspended.

The video has raised serious concerns about the safety of students in hostels.
 

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 15:47 IST

