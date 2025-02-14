‘MAGA Plus MIGA’: PM Modi Pushes For Stronger India-US Ties, Coins ‘Make India Great Again’ Mantra

Washington DC: During a joint statement with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immensely stressed on the importance of strengthening India-US ties for development and prosperity. Talking about the deepening ties between the two nations in various sectors and the vision to achieve heights, PM Modi introduced the concept of "MIGA" - Make India Great Again, inspired by Trump's "MAGA" slogan.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to Trump for the warm welcome and hospitality, acknowledging the strong relationship between the two nations. The two leaders also shared a hug, marking a symbolic gesture of friendship and cooperation.

PM Modi, while issuing a joint statement, drew inspiration from Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan, coining his own "Make India Great Again" (MIGA) mantra, which applauds at the event. He said, "The people of America are well aware of MAGA - Make America Great Again."

"The people of India are also moving towards Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a 'mega partnership for prosperity'," he said, highlighting the benefits of a stronger India-US partnership.

The two leaders also discussed trade relations, with PM Modi announcing plans to double trade between the two nations by 2030. "Today, we have decided to double our trade by 2030," Prime Minister Modi said.

In addition to trade, the two leaders also discussed tariff and market access issues. PM Modi had detailed discussions with President Trump on the concerns that were there on both sides regarding market access.

They discussed ways and means to address these issues in an overall context. The leaders instructed their teams to work together to conclude a mutually beneficial trade deal before the fall of this year.