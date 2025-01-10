Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Hits Near Daly City, California

California: A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported on Friday near Daly City, San Mateo County and California. According to the reports, the earthquake was recorded at 7.02 am at a very shallow depth of 5.2 miles, which means it was felt more strongly than deeper earthquakes.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was located near Daly City. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the quake as a magnitude 3.7.

As per the reports, the quake was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicentre. Moreover, weak shaking might have been felt in nearby cities, including Daly City, San Francisco, and South San Francisco. Other cities, such as Oakland, Alameda, Richmond, Berkeley, and San Mateo, might have experienced very weak shaking.