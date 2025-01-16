Maha Kumbh 2025: AI-Powered Lost and Found Centre Established for Devotees

Prayagraj: In view of the massive flow of pilgrims coming to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the administration has established an AI-based computerised lost and found centre.

Sharing details about the centre, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi told ANI, "An AI-based lost and found centre has been set up. Arrangements are made there for accommodation, clothes and food

for the people who are lost... There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives.

We have received a good response from the computerised lost and found centre... If there is a case in which we have not been able to reunite a person with his relatives, then the administration takes them to their home at its own expense."

On Wednesday, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries arrived at Arail Tent City in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The delegation is scheduled to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will take a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam on Thursday.

The visiting group includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This showcases the

global interest in this spiritual event, which is a symbol of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

During their visit, the delegation will participate in a heritage walk to explore the rich cultural and historical legacy of Prayagraj. They will also enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area during a helicopter ride. Dinner and rest arrangements have also been made at the tent city for their convenience.

The statement noted that the Mahakumbh, organised under the leadership of the Yogi government, has drawn global attention this year. Their accommodations have been arranged at the Tent City in Arail, an

initiative by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.