Maha Kumbh 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday. Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, and several spiritual leaders amid loud chants of mantras.

Amit Shah arrived in Prayagraj around 12 am and was received by CM Yogi Adityanath at the airport. From there, they proceeded to Triveni Sangam, where Shah met with spiritual leaders before taking the sacred dip, dressed in an orange cloth.

The home minister earlier held an interaction with Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and some other top seers onboard a cottage on a floating jetty.