Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam as 45-Day Religious Gathering Begins in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela commenced in Prayagraj with the Shahi Snan on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday. Devotees in large numbers gathered at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip and seek blessings.

Grand Maha Kumbh Begins in Prayagraj with Shahi Snan

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, is the world’s largest spiritual gathering. This year, it holds special significance due to a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years. The 45-day grand event is expected to witness over 45 crore devotees until its conclusion on February 26.

Devotees expressed their gratitude for the arrangements made by the authorities. While speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar, a visitor, said, “The arrangements here are very good. There is everything – food, accommodation, and well-maintained roads.” Chunni Lal, a devotee from Jaipur, thanked CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, saying, “We all are feeling good by being here.” Another pilgrim appreciated the media and said, “The government has done a great job. We are going to take a holy dip.”

Floating Police Chowki to Help Devotees

To ensure the safety of devotees, NDRF teams and the Uttar Pradesh Police's water police have been deployed, and a special floating Police Chowki is also built to help devotees taking bath in the Sangam. Traffic police have also implemented elaborate plans to manage vehicular movement. The entry to the Sangam Mela area is through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, while Triveni Marg is designated for exits. Special parking arrangements have been made at locations like Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, and Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking.

Helicopter Rides for Devotees starts from Rs 1,296

One of the major attractions this year is the affordable helicopter ride, offering an aerial view of the Mahakumbh for just ₹1,296 per person, reduced from the earlier fare of ₹3,000. The seven-to-eight-minute ride, launched digitally by Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, is being operated by Pawan Hans. Bookings can be made online at www.upstdc.co.in.

To add to the excitement, adventure sports and water activities have been organized at designated spots in the Mela area. From January 24 to 26, visitors can also enjoy a spectacular drone and water laser show.

Bollywood Stars to Perfome at Maha Kumbh

The cultural aspect of the Maha Kumbh is equally vibrant, with renowned artists performing throughout the event. Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan will perform at the Ganga Pandal on January 16, while Mohit Chauhan will conclude the festivities with a performance on February 24. A series of musical events featuring artists from various genres will take place between January 16 and February 24.

Auspicious Dates to Take Dip

The main bathing rituals, or Shahi Snan, are scheduled for January 14 ( Makar Sankranti ), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). These dates are expected to attract massive crowds to the holy Sangam.