Maha Kumbh 2025: First 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti as Millions Gather at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh 2025 kicked off with a record-breaking gathering of over 1.5 crore devotees on the first day. On Tuesday, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the event witnesses its first Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam. Devotees are taking a holy dip, marking the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.

Speaking to News Agency ANI, Many devotees exresssed hapinesss after taking auspious bath,Alka Dadwal, a devotee from Mumbai said, "There is diversity in unity... people from all over the country have come to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. I feel really good that I have come here. I also got the occasion to celebrate Makar Sakranti.."

She also applauded the arrangements made by the government for the grand celebration.