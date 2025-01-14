Published 07:29 IST, January 14th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: First 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti as Millions Gather at Triveni Sangam
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.
- India News
- 2 min read
Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh 2025 kicked off with a record-breaking gathering of over 1.5 crore devotees on the first day. On Tuesday, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the event witnesses its first Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam. Devotees are taking a holy dip, marking the Sun's transition from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.
Speaking to News Agency ANI, Many devotees exresssed hapinesss after taking auspious bath,Alka Dadwal, a devotee from Mumbai said, "There is diversity in unity... people from all over the country have come to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. I feel really good that I have come here. I also got the occasion to celebrate Makar Sakranti.."
She also applauded the arrangements made by the government for the grand celebration.
Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.
The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:29 IST, January 14th 2025