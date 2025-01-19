sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Trump Inauguration | Saif Ali Khan | Coldplay Concert | Maha Kumbh | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal | ICC Champions Trophy | 90-Hour Work Week | RG Kar Verdict | TikTok |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maha Kumbh 2025: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Reaches Prayagraj, Police Ban Drones | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:09 IST, January 19th 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Former President Ram Nath Kovind Reaches Prayagraj, Police Ban Drones | LIVE

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 6
Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 7 | Image: PTI

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad. Devotees continues to arrive on the seventh day, initiation of women to become Naga ascetics starts today. Naga diksha will also be held on 26th and 27th January.

Live Blog

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad. Devotees continues to arrive on the seventh day, initiation of women to become Naga ascetics starts today. Naga diksha will also be held on 26th and 27th January.

07:06 IST, January 19th 2025

Opposition attacking CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his Davos visit

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On opposition attacking CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his Davos visit, State Minister Uday Samant says, "... We never objected to or interfered with their work when they went to Davos three years ago. 

07:07 IST, January 19th 2025

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Mahakumbh for 6 days

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will stay in Maha Kumbh for 6 days. He reached Prayagraj with family, will stay in Swami Avdheshanand's camp.

07:04 IST, January 19th 2025

Yogi government will take a dip in Maha Kumbh on January 22

Yogi Adityanath will reach Prayagraj with the entire cabinet on January 22 and take a dip in the Sangam.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:09 IST, January 19th 2025

Maha Kumbh