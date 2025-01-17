sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ BCCI's New Diktat | Hindenburg Shutdown | Saif Ali Khan Stabbed | 8th Pay Commission | Gautam Gambhir | ISRO's Historic Milestone | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maha Kumbh 2025: Over Seven Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:57 IST, January 17th 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over Seven Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE

Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025
Mahakumbh 2025 Live | Image: ANI

Maha kumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation. Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.

Live Blog

Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation. Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.

06:53 IST, January 17th 2025

Fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips

A thin layer of fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips in the national capital. 

06:51 IST, January 17th 2025

BJP distributes copies of Constitution to Maha Kumbh sanitation staff

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders distributed copies of the Constitution among the sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday. They said the religious congregation at Prayagraj is a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees.

06:51 IST, January 17th 2025

Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:58 IST, January 17th 2025

Maha Kumbh