Published 06:57 IST, January 17th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Over Seven Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation.
- India News
- 1 min read
Maha kumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation. Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.
Live Blog
06:53 IST, January 17th 2025
Fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips
A thin layer of fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips in the national capital.
06:51 IST, January 17th 2025
BJP distributes copies of Constitution to Maha Kumbh sanitation staff
The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders distributed copies of the Constitution among the sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday. They said the religious congregation at Prayagraj is a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees.
06:51 IST, January 17th 2025
Updated 06:58 IST, January 17th 2025