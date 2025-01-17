Maha Kumbh 2025: Over Seven Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE

Maha kumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation. Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.

06:53 IST, January 17th 2025 Fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips A thin layer of fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips in the national capital.

06:51 IST, January 17th 2025 BJP distributes copies of Constitution to Maha Kumbh sanitation staff The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders distributed copies of the Constitution among the sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday. They said the religious congregation at Prayagraj is a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees.

