Maha Kumbh 2025: Special Medical Arrangements Made At Railway Stations During The Holy Confluence

An aerial view of the 'Tent City' being prepared ahead of the 'Maha Kumbh 2025', at Sangam in Prayagraj. | Image: ANI

Prayagraj: The Indian Railways has provided special medical facilities at railway stations in Prayagraj to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims during Maha Kumbh 2025. These facilities include 24x7 observation rooms to provide quick and effective medical service in case of any emergency.

Explaining the need for such arrangements, the Indian Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) mentioned that certain people have a particular diet they follow, or are already taking medication, making it important to provide proper medical assistance.

"A lot of people come for the Maha Kumbh, and there are many people who insist that they will only eat something after they have had a bath, or there they already taking some kind of medication. Even due to the large crowd and the winters, there is a possibility of a problem occurring. So Indian Railways is alert for all those things," CPRO Shashikant Tripathi said.

During the last Maha Kumbh in 2019, first aid was provided to one lakh devotees, and assistance was given to around 3000 people in critical condition. Tripathi also mentioned that due to preparations, no casualties were reported.

"This time too, we are ready fully to provide the facilities and the railways will have a medical booth in every platform," CRPO Tripathi said.

Looking at the health and safety requirements of the passengers during the Maha Kumbh, the Railways has set up observation rooms at Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Naini Junction and Prayagraj Chheoki stations, with doctors and medical staff present to provide assistance.

The observation rooms are expected to include equipment such as ECG machines, Defibrillator, oxygen concentrator and Glucometer.

Medical staff has been stationed for deployment at various areas if needed. This includes 15 staff nurses, 12 pharmacists, 12 hospital attendants, and 15 housekeeping assistants.

"Staff has been deployed to ensure that medical services run smoothly in all shifts. The duration of each shift will be 8 hours," said Shashikant Tripathi, the Chief Public Relations Officer.