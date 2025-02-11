Maha Kumbh 2025: 'No Vehicle Zone' in Prayagraj Ahead of Magh Purnima Snan Tomorrow, Check Traffic Advisory

Prayagraj: Ahead of Magh Purnima, which will be observed on February 12, 2025, a traffic advisory has been issued in Prayagraj. This day is considered highly auspicious for taking a holy dip (Snan) at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

Magh Purnima Timings

The full moon (Purnima) will begin on February 11 at 6:55 PM and end on February 12 at 7:22 PM. The fasting and rituals will take place on February 12.

Traffic Advisory Isued

Due to the large number of devotees visiting Prayagraj, the city has been facing heavy traffic congestion since February 8. Long traffic jams have caused inconvenience for commuters.

To manage the situation, the authorities have declared a 'No Vehicle Zone' in the Mela area starting from 4:00 AM on February 11. Vehicles will be diverted to designated parking areas, and only emergency and essential service vehicles will be allowed.

Additionally, from 5:00 PM on February 11, the 'No Vehicle Zone' will expand to the entire Prayagraj city. This restriction will remain until the Magh Purnima Snan concludes on February 12.

Roads leading to Prayagraj from neighboring Madhya Pradesh have been closed, including highways from Katni, Maihar, and Jabalpur. This has resulted in traffic jams in these areas. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav , has instructed officials to assist travelers stuck in traffic.

Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station Temporarily Closed

Due to overcrowding, the Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station has been temporarily shut. Passengers are being redirected to Prayagraj Junction. Railway officials have assured that the station will reopen once the crowd reduces.

Traffic Police Statement

Traffic ADCP Kuldeep Singh stated that the surge in vehicles is similar to the crowd seen during Mauni Amavasya. Parking areas are already 50% full, and vehicles are lined up in both nearby and distant lots.

Travel Advisory for Devotees

Avoid traveling to Prayagraj during peak hours.

Use designated parking areas outside the Mela zone.

Follow updates from traffic authorities.

Cooperate with officials for a safe and comfortable visit.

Authorities are also planning to run extra trains to help devotees, and travelers are advised to follow traffic guidelines for a smooth journey.

Over 43.5 Crore Devotees Have Bathed So Far