Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Police Cancels Leaves of All Cops Till February 26

UP Police cancels leave of all its police personnel till conclusion of Maha Kumbh | Image: X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police has cancelled the leaves of all its personnel till the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The order was issued by UP DGP Prashant Kumar underscoring the priority of ensuring the safe and orderly management of one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

The order stated that there will be complete leave suspension, which will be effective immediately, and will last until the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Exceptions will be made in rare and unavoidable circumstances may be considered, as per official order.

UP Police Goes Digital For Attendance Record

The Uttar Pradesh Police has decided to digitally record the attendance of their officers at the Maha Kumbh 2025 while paving the idea of ‘Digital Kumbh.’

"Uttar Pradesh Police is realising the vision of Yogi government's digital Maha Kumbh. The attendance of police personnel, which was recorded on paper earlier has become digital attendance in Maha Kumbh," the statement read.

Maha Kumbh To Begin From Jan 13

The Maha Kumbh, which is held once every 12 years will begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, in Prayagraj.