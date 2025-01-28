"Maha Kumbh Connected To Faith Of Crores Of People": Kiren Rijiju After Taking Holy Dip At Sangam In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and called it a "significant moment" in his life. He also shared a video on his social media account showing him performing the sacred dip. He was also seen interacting with other devotees.

Rijiju told ANI, “Maha kumbh is connected to the faith of crores of people. Taking a dip in the holy waters here is a significant moment in my life. Crores of pilgrims are visiting Prayagraj and all of them are saying that the arrangements here are really good. I congratulate UP CM, his team and the whole administration for making such arrangements here.”

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed an extraordinary surge in devotees, with over 6 million pilgrims taking the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati river as of 12 pm on Monday, as per Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ram Dev and several sages took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela on Moday.

Before taking a dip, Shah and CM Yogi also met and interacted with the seers in Prayagraj.

Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and various leaders have visited Maha Kumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet also went to Prayagraj for a meeting and then took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.