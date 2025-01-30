Published 07:30 IST, January 30th 2025
Maha Kumbh Stampede: CM Yogi Reviews Security Arrangements, Issues Fresh Guidelines | LIVE
Maha Kumbh Live Updates: At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the Mahakumbh stampede in Prayagraj
Maha Kumbh Stampede LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi ordered a judicial probe after a tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj early Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of at least 30 people and leaving 60 others injured. The incident took place at Triveni Ghat during the pre-dawn hours. Following the incident, CM Yogi ordered a judicial probe into the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. Authorities have identified 25 of the victims, with some hailing from other states, including Karnataka, Assam, and Gujarat.
07:33 IST, January 30th 2025
Five Special Officers Assigned to Oversee Operations in Prayagraj
The government has deployed five Special Secretary-level officers to oversee operations in Prayagraj.
They will stay in the city until February 12 to help streamline arrangements. Additionally, Superintendent of Police-level officers will be assigned to enhance management and security, as per the official statement.
07:25 IST, January 30th 2025
CM Yogi Reviews Arrangements, Issues Fresh Directives After Stampede
Following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.
He ordered the deployment of Ashish Goyal, who served as Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, a former Vice Chairman of ADA, to further strengthen the arrangements, according to an official statement.
07:35 IST, January 30th 2025
CM Yogi Orders Judicial Probe into stampede
UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial probe into the stampede at Maha Kumbh on Wednesday.
A three-member judicial commission has been tasked with submitting its report within a month.
07:39 IST, January 30th 2025
CM Yogi Announces 25 Lakh Compensation for Victims Families
CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.
Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial inquiry and also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the family of people who lost their lives.
Updated 07:45 IST, January 30th 2025