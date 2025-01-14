Published 06:58 IST, January 14th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: First 'Amrit Snan' Today as Millions Gather in Prayagraj for World's Biggest Religious Gathering | LIVE
Devotees on Tuesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti which marks the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh.
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.
Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.
The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).
06:55 IST, January 14th 2025
NTA postpones UGC-NET exam scheduled for January 15 due to festivals
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed UGC-NET scheduled for January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sankranti. The revised exam date will be announced later, the agency announced on Monday.
"The NTA has received representations to postpone the exam on January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sakranti. In the interest of the aspirants, the exam has been postponed and a new date will be announced later," Rajesh Kumar, Director (Exams), NTA, said.
06:54 IST, January 14th 2025
Devotees take holy dip on first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti
Expressing happiness, Alka Dadwal, a devotee from Mumbai said, "There is diversity in unity... people from all over the country have come to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. I feel really good that I have come here. I also got the occasion to celebrate Makar Sakranti.." Dadwal said speaking to ANI.
06:53 IST, January 14th 2025
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extends wishes on Makar Sankranti
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.
"I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is a festival and a celebration to express gratitude towards lord Sun. Followers of Sanatan Dharm celebrate this festival with different names in different parts of the country..." CM Yogi said.
Speaking on the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh, he said, "Today is the first day of the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh. It is incredible to witness the attraction towards the Maha Kumbh in the country and the world. Yesterday almost 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam."
Updated 07:01 IST, January 14th 2025