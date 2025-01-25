Published 23:32 IST, January 25th 2025
Maha Kumbh: NDRF Rescues 10 Devotees From Sinking Boat, Averts Tragedy
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel averted a major tragedy after rescuing 10 devotees from a sinking boat at Kila Ghat of Maha Kumbh Mela
Mahakumbh Nagar (UP): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel averted a major tragedy after rescuing 10 devotees from a sinking boat at Kila Ghat of Maha Kumbh Mela area on Saturday, an official said.
Deputy Inspector General (NDRF) Manoj Kumar Sharma said at around 11.30 am, a boat carrying 10 devotees near the ghat on Yamuna River suddenly lost control and started sinking.
The NDRF rescue workers patrolling the area immediately jumped into the water and rescued the devotees, he said.
Eight devotees on the boat had come to Maha Kumbh Mela from Bihar and two devotees had come from Indore.
