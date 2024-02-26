Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 17th, 2022 at 22:45 IST

Maha: Teenage boy drowns in swimming pool of his residential complex

Maha: Teenage boy drowns in swimming pool of his residential complex

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a housing complex at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Ayush Amit Gosh, who lived in the same residential complex with his parents, had gone to swim in the pool in the evening when the incident happened, an official of Khadakpada police station said.

Advertisement

The people present at the spot later took him out of water and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that the body was later sent to a government medical facility for post-mortem.

A case of accidental death was registered and investigation into the incident was on, police said. PTI COR NP NP

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2022 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

7 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian National Arrested With More than 1 Kg of Gold at Nepal's Airport

    World25 minutes ago

  2. Vettaiyan To Indian 2: Much-awaited Tamil Movies To Release In 2024

    Galleries27 minutes ago

  3. KIUG 2023: Chandigarh University’s Vikash creates new Games record

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. Rathee Told me 6 Months Back That His Life is In Danger: Chautala

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo