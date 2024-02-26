Advertisement

Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a housing complex at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Ayush Amit Gosh, who lived in the same residential complex with his parents, had gone to swim in the pool in the evening when the incident happened, an official of Khadakpada police station said.

Advertisement

The people present at the spot later took him out of water and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that the body was later sent to a government medical facility for post-mortem.

A case of accidental death was registered and investigation into the incident was on, police said. PTI COR NP NP